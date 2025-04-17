Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $9.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $734.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.