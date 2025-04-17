Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Benz sold 57,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $780,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,340. The trade was a 13.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,739. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jamf by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 297,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

