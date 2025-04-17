Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
Jackpot Digital stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,750. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Jackpot Digital
