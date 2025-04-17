Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

Jackpot Digital stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,750. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

