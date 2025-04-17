J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMJ opened at GBX 125 ($1.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.88. J. Smart & Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of £47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.