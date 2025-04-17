J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after buying an additional 1,024,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

