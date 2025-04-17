iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,639,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,945,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

