iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

