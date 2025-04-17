iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 47,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 46,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

