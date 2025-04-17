iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5,019.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,296,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 26.49% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,935,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.71 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.