iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 334,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 109,224 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $25.88.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 867.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

