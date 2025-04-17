iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.