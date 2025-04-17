iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 147,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

