iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,634,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,395,103 shares.The stock last traded at $41.65 and had previously closed at $41.54.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

