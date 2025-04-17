Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $444.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.62. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.