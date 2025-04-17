Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QOWZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

