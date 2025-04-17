Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of QOWZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.
