Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 94.4% in March

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 226,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 92,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 22,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $808.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

