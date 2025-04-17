Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.