Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,190 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CacheTech Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,617,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JBBB opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

