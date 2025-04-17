Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells 27,293 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $253,279.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,588,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,742,291.52. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,328.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 559,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $265.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 538.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 652,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spire Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Spire Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

