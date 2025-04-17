Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $124,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rubrik alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,199. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rubrik by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after buying an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBRK

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.