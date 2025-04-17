Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 864 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $20,571.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,694.07. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $50,169.42.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $159,135.37.

Phreesia Trading Up 0.1 %

PHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 486,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,186. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

