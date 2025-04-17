Insider Buying: Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Insider Buys £39,997.56 in Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) insider William Lee purchased 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,237 ($29.61) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.56 ($52,941.84).

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of RSW stock opened at GBX 2,215.03 ($29.32) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,739.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,135.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Renishaw plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,145 ($28.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,270 ($56.52).

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renishaw plc will post 159.8984772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renishaw

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.