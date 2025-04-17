Insider Buying: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Buys $629,652.98 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,032,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $629,652.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,592,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,281,318.25. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 268,105 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $195,716.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ProKidney by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ProKidney by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

