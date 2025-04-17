Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys £7,993.10 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £7,993.10 ($10,579.88).

ITV opened at GBX 76.55 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 61.29 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.18).

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITV plc will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

