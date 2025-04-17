Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
Shares of IVFH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
About Innovative Food
