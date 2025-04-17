Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Price Performance

Shares of IVFH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

About Innovative Food

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.