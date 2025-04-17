Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.57. Information Services Group shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 101,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Information Services Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.