Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 476,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDB

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.