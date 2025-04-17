Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%.
Independent Bank Price Performance
INDB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.
Independent Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
