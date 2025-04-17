Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

INDB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

