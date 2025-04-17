Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 322.1% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,672. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

