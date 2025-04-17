ImmunityBio (IBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – ImmunityBio is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.51. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 790,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

