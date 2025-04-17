ImmunityBio (IBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) in the last few weeks:
- 4/16/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – ImmunityBio is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – ImmunityBio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.51. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.
