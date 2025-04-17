ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $254.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 158,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 97,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15,701.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

