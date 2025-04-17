Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.49) to GBX 480 ($6.35) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.94) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518 ($6.86).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 253 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.12. The stock has a market cap of £518.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 465.37 ($6.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.34%.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £1,388,774.45 ($1,838,218.99). 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

