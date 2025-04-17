Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.93 and last traded at C$9.88. Approximately 604,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,905,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

