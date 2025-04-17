Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

