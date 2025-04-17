Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HOFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Hooker Furnishings has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

