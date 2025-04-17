Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

HLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

