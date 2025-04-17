Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 66,478,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 788% from the previous session’s volume of 7,488,797 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

