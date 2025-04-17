Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 406.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

