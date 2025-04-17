Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 7717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.08).

Headlam Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Headlam Group

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £5,068.80 ($6,709.20). 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

