Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold Off Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on March 25th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.