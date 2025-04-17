Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

