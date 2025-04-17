Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million.
Hancock Whitney Price Performance
NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.
Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.