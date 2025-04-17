Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1454415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 272.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 959.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

