H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 5.6% increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on H.B. Fuller

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.