Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Gyrodyne Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GYRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.
Gyrodyne Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gyrodyne
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.