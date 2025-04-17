Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GYRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

