Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

