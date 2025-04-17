Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,236 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,236 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $385,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,152,000 after buying an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

