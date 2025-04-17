Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and traded as high as $38.12. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 1,257 shares changing hands.

GWLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 1.3 %

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

