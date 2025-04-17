Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG remained flat at $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203. The company has a quick ratio of 30.34, a current ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190,000.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Great Elm Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

About Great Elm Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Group stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

