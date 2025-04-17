Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

