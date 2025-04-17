GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $20.24 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $41.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -332.95 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

